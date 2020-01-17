68-year-old convict in Hyderabad bomb blast case goes missing while on parole

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): 68-year-old Jalees Ansari, a convict in the Hyderabad bomb blast case, has gone missing while on parole.

His family members lodged a missing complaint regarding the same with the Agripada police station on Thursday.

Ansari was out on a 21-day parole since December 28.

Ansari's son, Jaid Mohammad, in the complaint, said that there was a dispute at the house regarding some property-related issues on Thursday, January 15. The debate got heated, after which Ansari left the house at around 4:30 pm and has not come back since.

Police have launched a manhunt to locate the convict.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)