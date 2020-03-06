683 FIRs registered, 1,983 arrested or detained over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Delhi Police have registered 683 FIRs so far in connection with the Delhi violence. Forty-eight cases have been registered under the Arms Act. A total of 1,983 people have been either arrested or detained.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia had said that the government is initiating several measures to help the violence-affected in north-east Delhi to rebuild their lives. (ANI)

