685 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow [India], June 29 (ANI): A total of 685 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,650 in the state, state Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

According to the union health ministry, India has reported 5,48,318 COVID-19 cases including 16,475 deaths, 3,21,723 cured and 2,10,120 active cases so far. (ANI)

