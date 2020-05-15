69 new cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1056, said the state Health Department on Friday.

As many as 480 COVID-19 patients have been discharged and 36 people have died due to the deadly virus.

India's COVID-19 count reached 81,970 including 51,401 active cases and 2,649 deaths. 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)

