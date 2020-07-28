6,972 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 6,972 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today, according to the State Health Department.

With 6,972 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 2,27,688 including 57,073 active cases, 1,66,956 discharges and 3,659 deaths.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425. (ANI)

