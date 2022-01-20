69th meeting of the Governing Body of National Water Development Agency held through video conferencing

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The 69th meeting of the Governing Body of National Water Development Agency (NWDA) was held on Wednesday through video conferencing, informed the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

As per the ministry, the Annual Report and Annual Accounts of NWDA for 2020-21 were approved by the Governing Body during the meeting.

Programme and progress of works of NWDA for the year 2021-22, the status and review of the progress of works and studies of various interlinking of river projects, the constitution of National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA), organisation of 7th India Water Week and Organisation of BRICS Water Forum and first BRICS Mater Ministers Meet etc. were deliberated during the meeting.

The Principal Secretary/Engineer-in-Chief of various State Governments, representatives from Niti Aayog, Chairman, CWC, Member (WP&P), CWC, Member (D&R), CWC, Joint Secretary and FA, Ministry of Jal Shakti, representatives from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Deptt. of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare), CGWB, CEA, IMD, Joint Secretary (A), Joint Secretary, (RD&PP), Ministry of Jal Shakti etc. are members of Governing Body of NWDA and participated in the meeting, added the ministry. (ANI)