7 arrested for stone pelting at health workers in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The city police on Thursday said that seven people have been arrested in connection with stones pelting at health workers in Tatpatti Bakhal area.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the health workers were there to screen the people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to police, the other accused are yet to be arrested.

A case was earlier registered against a total of 10 persons.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the healthcare workers that their safety is his government responsibility.

Twelve new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The total count in Madhya Pradesh stands at 98. (ANI)

