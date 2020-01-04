7 arrested with four leopard skins in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Seven persons including two cops were arrested and four leopard skins were seized from their possession, officials said on Friday.

According to Satish Gurla, Ranger of Geedam range, the accused were arrested based on a tip-off received by the forest officials.

Apart from leopard skins, three motorcycles, mobile phones and knives were seized from their possession, Gurla added.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

