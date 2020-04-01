7 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event put under quarantine in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Seven attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been traced and put under quarantine in Kathua district, said OP Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Authorities started tracing people who participated in the religious gathering in Nizamuddin in Delhi after many of them tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials were not certain of the number of people who participated in the event, but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people assembled at Nizamuddin's Markaz building.

Earlier, 43 people, who were present at the gathering, tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

