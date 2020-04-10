7 booked for venturing out without wearing masks in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Pimpri-Chinchwad police here on Thursday filed FIRs against seven people for moving out of their houses without covering their face with a mask amidst the coronavirus spread.

The seven have been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code by police.

According to the police, all accused were roaming outside in Kudlewadi area of Chikhali without wearing a mask yesterday.

After the coronavirus cases increased in the city, Pune administration on Wednesday made it mandatory for locals to wear a mask in public places. (ANI)

