7 charred to death in UP's Unnao following truck-van collision

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): At least seven people were charred to death in a collision between a truck and a van here on Sunday.

The van caught fire after it hit the truck in the opposite lane. The incident took place on Unnao-Hardoi turn, near Lucknow-Agra Expressway toll plaza, on Sunday evening.

"As per preliminary reports, the van's tyre burst and it hit the truck in the opposite lane," said police.

All the bodies have been kept in a mortuary, and the identities of the deceased are yet to be established. (ANI)

