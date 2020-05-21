7 COVID-19 patients discharged in Guwahati today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Seven COVID-19 patients including a post-graduate student of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been discharged from hospitals here on Wednesday after they recovered from the disease.

"The doctor who got infected on the line of duty would be released today from the hospital as he has fully recovered from COVID-19. Two patients from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and four patients from Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) have been discharged on Wednesday," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam now has 102 active cases, 48 discharged patients, four deaths while three patients have been migrated, Sarma said further.

The medical student, who has now been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 said: "I was very well taken care of in the hospital. I am very thankful to the doctors, ward boys and nurses who worked for me."

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

