7 dead, 120 hospitalised in Visakhapatnam after gas leak mishap

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): At least seven people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday.

The mishap took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning.

"There have been seven casualties so far, one of them fell into a well while trying to escape. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am in the morning. The evacuation operation is still underway. The plant was shut due to the countrywide lockdown," Andhra Pradesh DGP, Damodar Goutam Sawang told ANI.

RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam city said, "Gas has been neutralised. NDRF team has reached the spot. There was a styrene gas leak. We got information on that and we alerted the villagers. We have evacuated the village. Now we are conducting a door-to-door search."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where those affected by gas leak incident are being treated.

"Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help," said Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The Chief Minister enquired about the gas leak incident and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control. (ANI)

