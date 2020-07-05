Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday.
The explosion took place in a factory in Modi Nagar, said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate Ghaziabad.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
7 dead, 4 injured in explosion at Ghaziabad factory
ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:06 IST
Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and four people injured in an explosion at a factory in Ghaziabad on Sunday.