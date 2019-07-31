7 dead after vehicle hits tree on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

Kashil (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Seven members of the Karnataka based family died on the spot after their vehicle dashed with a roadside tree on Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Kashil village.

The accident took place in the morning.

The official said that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit the tree.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, another car accident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

In the accident, one person was dead while five others sustained injuries after their car rolled down a cliff in Gadagushaini area of Banjar in Kullu. (ANI)

