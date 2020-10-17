7 dead, over 30 injured as bus, car collide in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives and over 30 were injured as a bus and a car collided in the Puranpur area, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash on Saturday.

"The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur. The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," SP Jai Prakash told reporters here.



The injured were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital following which some of them were referred to the district hospital after receiving primary treatment.

The police officials also said that most of the victims belonged to Pilibhit.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

