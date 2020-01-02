7 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Seven people were killed and fifteen others were injured after a bus rolled down from a highway and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Sunderbani town of the district, they added.

The bus was travelling on the Jammu-Poonch Highway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

