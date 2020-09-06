7 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): At least seven police personnel lost their lives and 511 new coronavirus cases were found among Maharashtra Police in last 24 hours.

A total of 173 police personnel have lost their lives due to the pandemic in the state so far, while 13,719 have recovered and returned to their homes, the Maharashtra Police said on Sunday.

Out of the total number of 16,912 cases among its personnel, 3,020 are active cases, it added.

Across the state, there are a total of 8,83,862 confirmed case, of which 2,21,012 are active cases. Of these 6,36,574 patients have recovered while 26,276 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

