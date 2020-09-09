7 deaths, 728 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI): Rajasthan has reported 728 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases now stands at 94,854, said the State Health Department.

Among the total cases, 15,761 are active and 76,624 patients have recovered. 1,171 people have died due to the infection, it added.

The maximum number of new cases were reported from Jaipur (101) followed by Kota (89) and Jodhpur (70). (ANI)

