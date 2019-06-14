IMA Jewellers office in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)
IMA Jewellers office in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)

7 directors of entities linked to IMA Jewels founder Mansoor Khan arrested

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:54 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested seven directors of different entities linked to the founder of an investment firm accused of allegedly perpetrating financial fraud in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The directors of entities owned by IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan were arrested by the police. It is alleged that IMA Jewels, with Muslims as its prime investors, has not paid interests on investments for the last three months.
Khan disappeared four days ago after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged "harassment of some politicians and rowdies".
Currently, shops of IMA Jewels in Shivaji Nagar are closed and there is no whereabout of Khan and firms' other authorities.
Karnataka government has constituted an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged fraud by the firm, which has an estimated Rs 200 crore investment of Muslim women alone.
Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said on Twitter that the SIT would be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda. Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) S Girish, Additional Commissioner of Police of the Central Crime Branch Balaraju and deputy commissioners of police K Ravishankar, Raja Imam Kasim and Abdul Khadar are other members of the team.
Police have also registered a case against IMA Jewels and Khan and teams have been formed to nab him.
Scores of investors staged protests outside IMA Jewels' office in Sivaji Nagar, demanding the firm to return their money.
Meanwhile, a man identified as Abdul Pasha who had invested Rs 8 lakh in the firm died due to a heart attack in Hesaraghatta.
IMA founder Khan, in the said audio clip sent to investors, alleged that rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig had taken Rs 400 crore and was not paying back.
Baig, who aspires to become a minister in the state, rubbished the claims and termed it as an attempt to "assassinate his character".
"After my recent political fallouts, some of my adversaries have made a full-fledged attempt at assassinating my character by orchestrating a series of events using underhanded methods. The entire hitjob has been carried out using a baseless, un-investigated audio recording," he tweeted. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:54 IST

WB: 151 bottles of Phensedyl seized, three arrested

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday arrested three drug smugglers and seized 151 bottles of Phensedyl in Behar district of West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, says Cong as leadership...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Congress on Thursday reiterated that its President Rahul Gandhi will continue to lead the grand old party even as the Gandhi scion remains firm on his decision to step down from the post after the party's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:30 IST

Hyderabad: 3 held for spreading fake rumours on social media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three people for allegedly spreading fake rumours about missing cases on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:03 IST

Principal, Vice Principal of NRS Medical College resign as...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing strike by the junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital, Professor Saibal Kumar Mukherjee and Professor Saurabh Chattopadhyay have resigned as the Principal and Medical Superintendent/Vice-Principal, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:54 IST

Salman Khurshid downplays Centre's 'politically motivated'...

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Thursday sought to downplay the Centre's minority outreach programme which includes a scholarship to minorities and modernisation of Ismalic seminaries, terming the move as "politically motivated".

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 00:30 IST

Arunachal: EC team recounts ardous journey to conduct re-poll,...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): An election team deputed to conduct re-polling in some of the remotest villages near the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh had to battle mountainous terrain and a dense forest to trek back to mainland after inclement weather left the team stranded, according to a

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:47 IST

AAP clarifies on prosecution's appointment in Ankit Saxena honor...

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday clarified that it has appointed two advocates as Special Public Prosecutors in the Ankit Saxena murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:36 IST

Uttarakhand CM to take part in fifth meeting of NITI Aayog...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will participate in the fifth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:31 IST

Airports in Gujarat to resume normal flight operations: AAI

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that airports that were shut as a precautionary step due to Cyclone Vayu will resume normal flight operations at their respective times.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:30 IST

TDP MLA hits out at Andhra CM for critising opposition during...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday hit out at Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy for launching an attack on the leaders of Opposition during his speech in the Legislative Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:19 IST

Delhi court sends Monty Chadha to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent Wave Group vice-chairman Manpreet Singh (Monty) Chadha to judicial custody in connection with a cheating case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:11 IST

First batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims reach crossed...

Mirthi (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims on Thursday reached ITBP Camp in Mirthi through the Lipulekh route.

Read More
iocl