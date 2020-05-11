7 Haryana Roadways buses carrying 267 migrant labourers leave for UP

Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 11 (ANI): Seven buses of Haryana Roadways carrying 267 migrant labourers from Ambala departed for Uttar Pradesh on Sunday amid lockdown.

"267 people have been sent on seven buses. Three buses with 122 people have left for Shamli, two buses with 67 people for Saharanpur and two buses with 78 people for Bhagpat. They will be dropped at the border," RK Gupta, Nodal officer, told ANI.

He further said that the passengers have been given packed food, water and sanitiser. "These people had come for registration on Saturday and on Sunday we sent them off," he added.

Meanwhile, the passengers expressed both delight and satisfaction of finally being able to reach their homes.

"I had never hoped that arrangements will be done to help us reach home. After four days of walking, I am feeling extremely happy to be sitting on the bus that will take me home," said one of the migrant labourers. (ANI)