7 held for smuggling red sandalwood worth Rs 46 lakh in Tirupati: Police

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): As many as seven persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 30 red sandalwood logs, worth Rs 46 lakh, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made during multiple raids in Tirupati, it added.

The accused were illegally transporting red sandalwood logs to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh, the police further informed.



According to sources, a raid was carried out near Sai Kada Gutta of Yarravari Palem Yalamanda village by circle inspector, Tirupati rural, Tulseeram, Bhakarapet SI Prakash and Yarravari Palem SAI Venkateswarlu.

The police personnel tracked down culprits while they were smuggling red sandalwood logs and caught them in the act, sources informed, adding that a truck ferrying 30 red sandalwood logs was impounded.

Tulseeram said while carrying out inspections, the police also ordered two suspects on a motorbike to pull over.

But they managed to escape, he added.

The police seized a truck, a car and a two-wheeler during different raids in Yarravari Palem village, Tulseeram added. (ANI)

