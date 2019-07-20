7 held for thrashing suspected cattle thieves in Bihar

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested on Friday in connection with the death of three men, who were allegedly beaten to death by locals in Baniapur on suspicion of them being cattle thieves.

The police have also registered FIR against eight people and against some unknown persons in connection with the case.

Earlier today, the villagers had claimed that four persons came to steal cows. However, when they tried to catch them, one of the men managed to flee.

"The three others were beaten up by the villagers in a fit of rage. Investigation in the case is underway," the police had said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem. (ANI)

