7 held for transporting liquor illegally from Andhra to TN amid lockdown

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested seven persons for illegally transporting liquor to Tamil Nadu which is under the COVID-19-induced lockdown.



They all were nabbed at the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border at Satyavedu Mandal. As many as 650 liquor bottles worth Rs 1.1 lakh, and six motorcycles were seized from their possession, police said.

Giving details about the arrest, Satyvedu Circle Inspector Srinivasulu said, "The police held checking of vehicles at inter-state border check-posts as per the orders of higher authorities. During the checking, 650 liquor bottles were seized. Seven persons were detained and six motorcycles were seized. The worth of the liquor seized is Rs 1.1 lakhs. The case will be investigated. This raid was conducted as part of a special drive by Andhra Pradesh police."

"As there is a full lockdown in Tamil Nadu, these people came to Andhra Pradesh and bought liquor bottles. They were trying to illegally transport it to Tamil Nadu so that they could sell liquor at higher prices." (ANI)

