7 held for violating prohibitory orders during lockdown in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for violating prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPC in Mangaluru during the lockdown in Karnataka, Commissioner of Police PS Harsha said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday had announced a complete lockdown in the state till April 1.

"In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire state will be locked down from 12 am of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it to contain the coronavirus spread," he said.

Earlier, the state government had ordered the suspending of all public and private transport services.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

