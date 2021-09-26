7 held in UP's Noida for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Noida police on Saturday arrested a gang of seven people for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs.

As per information shared by Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh, the accused used to access information from a website to reach out to people and take money from them on the pretext of providing jobs in Multi-National Companies (MNCs)

"We have recovered a laptop, a few pre-used SIM cards, and mobile phones from them," stated Singh.



"Currently, we are going through the previous records of the accused to find out the actual number of frauds they have done," he added.

Singh also informed that all the accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

