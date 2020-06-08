7 IEDs planted by Naxals recovered in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals, were recovered by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

"The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have recovered seven IEDs of five kilograms each which were planted by the Naxals near Kondasavli village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh," as per information provided by Jeetendra Yadav, CO of CRPF 231 Battalion.

CRPF informed that the IEDs were planted by the Naxalites to harm the soldiers. While some of the soldiers were returning to their camp, two suspicious persons ran towards the forest after seeing the soldiers. (ANI)

