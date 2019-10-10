Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island on Thursday morning.
The navy also seized two country boats which were allegedly used for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.
The fishermen are residents of Mallipattinam and Sethubhavachatram in Pdukkottai district of Tamil Nadu.
Further investigation ongoing. (ANI)
7 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy
ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:30 IST
Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island on Thursday morning.