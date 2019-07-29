7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 29 (ANI): Seven Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, officials said.

Fishermen from Rameswaram and nearby places were near the Katchatheevu island when a Sri Lankan navy patrol arrested them and seized their boats, Colombo Page reported.

The Navy said that it will continue to utilize its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen as well as the preservation of fish stocks in the island's territorial waters.

The fishermen have been taken to Lankan Navy camp at Mannar in Kerala for further interrogation.

On July 25, the Sri Lankan Navy had arrested four Indian fishermen for allegedly breaching International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Colombo's waters.

The arrested fishermen are expected to be handed over to Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further action. (ANI)

