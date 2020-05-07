Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 7 (ANI): At least 7 persons have been injured after a blast took place in a boiler at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd (NLCL) in Cuddalore district on Thursday.
The injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
7 injured in boiler blast at NLCL in Cuddalore
ANI | Updated: May 07, 2020 18:54 IST
