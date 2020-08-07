7 killed in Idukki landslide, rescue operation underway

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Seven persons lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday.

Kerala Minister MM Mani said, "The rescue operation is underway. I will be going to Idukki."

Meanwhile, a 50-member strong special task force team of the fire force has been dispatched to Rajamalai in Idukki for rescue efforts. They have been equipped for night-time rescue activities, said Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister.

Another team of National Disaster Response Force arrived at the landslide site in Rajamala, Idukki district.

Medical teams from Ernakulam and Kottayam districts deployed to Idukki said Kerala Government.

10 persons were rescued after the landslide occurred, police said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala.

The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Meanwhile, Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said, "The incident in Rajamala is unfortunate. About 82 people were living there in four labour camps. Not sure how many people were there at the time of the landslide. Medical, airforce and police teams have been informed.

Air-lifting is not possible now because of bad weather."

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

