7 killed in lightning strike in Bihar's Banka

Banka (Bihar) [India], August 8 (ANI): Seven people have been killed in a lightning strike in Bihar's Banka district on Saturday, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey informed.



"The news of the death of 7 people due to lightning in Banka district is very sad. The Bihar government is with the victim's family in this hour of disaster. My deepest condolences to the dead and injured in this incident. I pray to God to give peace to the dead and speedy recovery to the injured," Pandey tweeted.

Lightning activities have shown an increasing trend all over India in the past two decades, said Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday. (ANI)

