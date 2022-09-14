7 labourers die after centring collapses in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): As many as seven labourers were killed after a centring in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Kiritkumar J Parmar, strict action will be taken against the builder for concealing the matter.

"We will assess if they broke the rules and regulations of the Municipal Corporation, we will check if someone passed wrong building plans and will take action accordingly," said Parmar.

"Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer. On their premises, seven men expired after a roof fell at 7.30 in the morning but the builder hid it and informed the police after 11 am," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)