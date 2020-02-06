Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): At least seven labourers on Thursday lost their lives allegedly due to gas leakage in a pipeline situated between a carpet factory and an acid unit in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.
Police and District Collector rushed to the incident site to take stock of the situation.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
7 labourers killed due to gas leakage in UP's Sitapur
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:05 IST
