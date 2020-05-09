7-member team sent to Odisha's Ganjam for strengthening containment, medical response

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 9 (ANI): A seven-member team, led by Director Health Services, with representatives from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), is being sent to Ganjam district for strengthening containment, surveillance and medical response, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

As per the latest update of the state health department, Odisha has reported 294 positive cases of coronavirus in total. Of all the districts in the state, Ganjam has recorded maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases at 89.

Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital is also supplementing the local administration, the health department stated.

The state government has deployed three IAS officers to Ganjam district for a period of one month to work with the district administration in COVID-19 management.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector and District Magistrate Vijay Amruta Kulange has passed an order stating that no persons will be allowed to enter within 100 metre radius of temporary medical camps/institutional quarantine centres of the district.

Also, all Superintendents of Police/Sub-Divisional Magistrates/Executive Magistrates/IICs of police stations of the district have been directed to keep watch on the temporary medical camps/institutional quarantine centres with regard to unauthorised persons roaming around within 100 metre radius under their respective jurisdictions.

On violation of order, complaint will be lodged against the individual under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Secretary to Government of Odisha (5T), VK Pandian, interacted with all Sarpanches of the Ganjam district on Saturday and explained about their leadership role in managing quarantine centres while assuring that there was no need to be scared. (ANI)

