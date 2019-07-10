7 more arrested in Vikas Chaudhary murder case

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): Seven people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

Among those arrested are Dharamjit, Naveen, Amardeep, Sunil, Suraj, Atul and Saurabh, read a statement from the police.

Earlier, the Crime Branch of the state police had arrested four people in connection with the case including the wife and servant of a wanted gangster.

On June 27, Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad while he was travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Chaudhary's murder had led to widespread protests, with the Congress demanding Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation over rising crimes in the state.

