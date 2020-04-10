7 more COVID-19 cases from Bihar's Siwan, total state COVID-19 tally 58

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Seven more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, taking the total count of those infected with COVID-19 in the state to 58, officials said on Thursday.

Also, all the fresh positive cases 17 persons are from the same family in Siwan district.

"There are 7 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, taking the total to 58. Five females aged 19, 22, 25, 19 and 11 years and two males aged 19 and 60 years all from the same family/village in Siwan had come in contact with a positive person who had returned from Oman," said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health (Bihar).

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey had earlier announced that there will be complete lockdown and curfew-like situation in the localities, areas, and villages from where COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. (ANI)

