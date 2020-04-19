7 more COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, district tally reaches 72

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): With 7 more COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Nagpur district has reached 72, said the district office on Sunday.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has a total of 3,651 positive cases of coronavirus including 365 patients who have recovered, 211 deaths.

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 15,712, of which 12,974 cases are active, while 2,231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. (ANI)