7 more COVID-19 cases reported from Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): 7 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagpur district, said the district officials on Tuesday.

"With 7 more people confirmed of coronavirus in Nagpur district today, the total number of cases here has reached 88," said District officials.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total number of coronavirus cases has spiked to 18,601, of which 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been recovered/ migrated and 590 deaths have been reported till now.

According to the morning update by the ministry, Maharashtra which continues to be the worst-hit state has reported 4,666 cases, of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients are dead. (ANI)

