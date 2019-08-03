Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Seven Naxals were killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi Police Station here on Saturday.
Director-General of Police, Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi said that arms and ammunition have been recovered including an AK-47 rifle.
"operation is still underway," he added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
7 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh
ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:03 IST
