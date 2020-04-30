7 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh [India], April 30 (ANI): Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases to 74 in the Union Territory, Chandigarh health department said in a statement.

According to the daily health bulletin issued by the health department, a total of 1,147 test have been done out of which 74 have been found positive till date.

Meanwhile, With 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 67 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 33,610, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

