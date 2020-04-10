7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, total mounts to 364

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state has surged to 364 as seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

"Kerala today reported 7 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection - 3 from Kasargod District, 2 each from Kannur and Malappuram districts. Two persons from Malappuram district who have tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"Of the 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerala so far, 238 are active cases. A total of 124 patients have been discharged and 2 deaths have been so far," she added

She further informed that a total of 1,29,751 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,29,021 are under observation in homes and 730 in hospitals. A total of 126 people were hospitalized today. A sample of 13,339 individuals with symptoms were sent for testing.

India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

