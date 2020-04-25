7 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 25 (ANI): With seven new cases of COVID-19, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Kerala has risen to 457, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

"Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala today, taking the total number of cases to 457 in the State out of which 116 cases are active," informed he.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

