7 new COVID-19 positive cases in Nagpur, district tally at 42

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Nagpur city on Tuesday, a Nagpur Municipal Corporation official said.

As many as 42 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nagpur district, according to the medical education and drugs department of Maharashtra government on Tuesday morning.

So far, 1,996 people have been infected by coronavirus in the state. However, Mumbai, Pune and Thane remain the hotspots in the state with 1298, 263 and 185 cases, respectively.

This comes as India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier today. (ANI)

