7 new Omicron cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra tally now 8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): As many as seven fresh Omicron infections have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Health Department said.

One more Omicron infected person has been reported in the Vasai Virar area in Maharashtra. With this, the tally of fresh Omicron cases in the state went up to eight.

Out of these 8 patients, 3 are women and 5 are men. Moreover, three patients are asymptomatic and five have mild symptoms.



"According to preliminary information, none of them have a history of international travel. One of them has travelled to Bangalore and the other to Delhi. One person from Mumbai has travel history from Rajasthan. Out of these 8 patients, 2 are in hospital and 6 are at home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked. Out of these, 7 patients have been vaccinated and one has not been vaccinated," the health department said.

The state's total Omicron tally now stands at 28. Out of these, 9 cases have been discharged after negative RT PCR test.

Of the total 28 cases detected so far in the state, Mumbai has 12 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad has 10 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation has 2 cases and Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur and Vasai Virar has one case each.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

