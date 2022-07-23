7 of 19 missing labourers rescued in Arunachal; others expected to be found soon: BJP MP Tapir Gao

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Seven of the 19 construction labourers from Assam who went missing last week in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district have been traced and rescued.

Medical assistance has been provided to people who were rescued during the search operations.

The labourers went missing on July 13. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers are engaged in further search and rescue operations.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao said earlier news was received that 19 BRO labourers went missing. Acting upon the information state disaster management team reached the spot and rescued seven people.



"Our police personnel and state disaster management team reached the spot and rescued 7 labourers. They are not in good condition as they have had nothing to eat or drink. 2 bodies were also found in the river," BJP MP said.

The state government is looking into the matter and engaged in the rescue operation, Gao said.

"Two bodies were found during the search. Rescue operations are going on. Other labourers are also expected to be found soon," he said.

The BJP leader further clarified that the road project is under BRO. It is not an Indo-China border area and is very far from Damin (in Kurung Kumey) so it is within Arunachal Pradesh very much."

Apart from Indian Air Force (IAF), the people of the local administration along with the SDRF are actively engaged in the rescue work to find further missing labourers. (ANI)

