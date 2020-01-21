Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Officers in the police department at the additional SP rank have been transferred by the government on Tuesday.
Aditya Shukla, Additional SP Rural Mathura has been posted as Additional SP (EOW) Lucknow. Prem Chandra, Additional SP Vigilance has been posted as Additional SP Traffic Saharanpur. Vijay Tripathi, Additional SP LIU Kanpur has been transferred to the post of Additional SP Vigilance in Lucknow.
Vishwajit Srivastava Additional SP of Rural Bijnor has been posted as Additional SP, Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Additional SP Grameen Bijnor after being transferred from Police Recruitment Promotion Board.
Rajesh Kumar Additional SP UP-112 has been posted as Additional SP Fatehpur.
Sukhram Bharti Additional SP Protocol Varanasi has been posted as Additional SP at DGP Headquarters, Lucknow. (ANI)
7 Officers with additional SP rank transferred in Uttar Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:09 IST
