7 people die in past 2 days due to natural calamities in Uttar Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:44 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): As many as seven people have lost their lives due to natural calamities in the last two days in the state, as per the official details.
At least 93 houses were destroyed and six animals also died due to the natural disaster in the state in the last two days.
As per the government's data, the loss of lives and property was reported from Jaunpur, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Kushinagar, Badaun, Pilibhit, Raebareily, Khiri, Mahoba, Lalitpur, and Balia.
The types of natural calamities included rains, lightening, while other reasons were wall collapse, and snakebites. (ANI)

