7 people from Assam killed in Manipur landslide

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 2 (ANI): At least seven people from Assam including one Army personnel were killed in a landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, who visited the territorial army camp in Tupul on Saturday, said that seven bodies of construction company staff and one army jawan have been recovered and they are from Assam.

"One railway engineer and 11 other construction staff from Assam are still missing. Five people hailing from Assam have been rescued and out of which two are hospitalized," the Assam Minister said.

He further said that the Union Government is extending every possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations.

"As per the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (on Saturday), I visited the territorial army camp in Tupul, Manipur which was devastated by a massive landslide. I took stock of the ongoing rescue operations for the recovery of territorial army jawans and civilians who are still missing," he said.

"On behalf of the Government of Assam, I sincerely express my gratitude towards Manipur Government, Chief Minister N Biren Singh for their relentless efforts in the rescue and relief operations of the victims despite complex topographic hurdles," he added.

As many as 24 have died in the landslide that hit Manipur's Tupul general area. The landslide hit the Noney area of Manipur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for the protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

According to PRO defence, Guwahati, relentless search operations continued by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur.

The search operations for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians still continue, the release from PRO Defence, Guwahati said.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide in Noney district the worst incident in the history of the state.

Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies," Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government. (ANI)