7 ponds being built in J-K's Udhampur to tackle water scarcity

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): Under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), the Jammu and Kashmir government are in the process of finishing the construction of seven ponds.

Six ponds' construction has been completed in Udhampur's Peroya Jagir village and construction of the seventh one is underway.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sapna Lotwal, Project Officer (IWMP) said, "This project has fixed a lot of problems. Since the village is at a height, we have faced a lot of water scarcity issues. Not only does it solve the water problem in the village but it has also generated employment for a lot of people. Around 50-60 people are working on this pond."

"We have not been able to find work for the last two months because of the COVID-19 lockdown. We are very grateful to the government for starting this project," Subash Chander, a construction worker said. (ANI)

